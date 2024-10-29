Pyramids of Giza provide backdrop for ‘Forever’

The pyramids of Giza have been transformed into open-air sculptures as a UNESCO-supported art exhibition returns to the Egyptian desert. Now in its fourth edition, Forever is Now sees 12 international artists — including for the first time, two from Asia — apply a contemporary lens to the 4,500-year-old site, creating installations that incorporate the ancient geometry of the pyramids to “invoke a surreal mise en scène often suggesting sci-fi cinematic epics,” The Art Newspaper wrote.

At a time of immense upheaval in the Middle East that “sees our present disturbed in myriad ways,” curators Art D’Égypte said, the exhibition is guided by the belief that “there is no conception of the future without history.”