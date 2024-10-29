Events Newsletters
Mount Fuji remains snowless

Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
Oct 29, 2024, 6:19pm EDT
Mount Fuji in a sea of clouds.
Wikimedia Commons
The News

Japan’s iconic Mount Fuji remains snowless this season, breaking a 130-year-old record. The country’s highest and most sacred mountain usually has a dusting of snow by early October. The Japanese meteorological office has announced the first snowfall each year since its foundation in 1894.

But high temperatures and continued rainfall have kept the peak clear as of Oct. 29, CNN reported, beating the previous record of Oct. 26. Japan saw its hottest summer ever this year, and remained unseasonably warm into fall, likely a result of increasing global temperatures as well as the recent El Niño warm-weather phenomenon.

