K-pop hit upsets Malaysia

J.D. Capelouto
Oct 29, 2024, 6:17pm EDT
Screenshot from ROSÉ’s APT music video. Daniel Ramos and Bruno Mars
ROSÉ via YouTube
The News

A hit K-pop song drew ire from the Malaysian government over its lyrics, and frustration from Korean students who blamed its catchy tune for being too distracting. Malaysia’s Ministry of Health said APT. by Rosé and Bruno Mars promotes negative Western values and “an unhealthy lifestyle”: The song is inspired by a popular Korean drinking game.

Koreans, meanwhile, have become so addicted to the song that some pupils are avoiding listening to it for fear that it could disrupt their focus for the upcoming and high-pressure Suneung college prep exam. APT. has become a global hit, debuting at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and making Rosé, a member of girl group Blackpink, the first female K-pop artist to crack the top 10.

