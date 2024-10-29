Latino vote in limelight following Trump rally speaker row

Former US President Donald Trump is no stranger to racial controversy, but a speaker at his weekend rally in New York — a comedian who called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” — has put Republicans on damage control for fear of losing support in a crucial voting bloc just days before the Nov. 5 election.

The race between Kamala Harris and Trump is tied, and all eyes are on key swing states like Pennsylvania and Arizona, both of which have sizable Latino populations whose decision on the day could, in turn, decide who wins the White House.

Trump has gained serious ground with Hispanic voters this cycle — a shift that some experts argue may reflect the broader trends in voters’ gender and educational history.