The 2024 election debate that’s happening under the radar

Colorado is no longer a presidential battleground. Its ballot this year will still say a lot about US politics.

The state’s voters will decide on a sweeping proposal to reshape its elections, backed by big business and opposed by the state parties, that would have a huge impact on congressional races, replacing traditional partisan primaries with a new nonpartisan system.

Colorado is one of seven states considering dramatic changes to the way their citizens vote, though the responses to voters’ — and big donors’ — anger at the system vary widely. Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Montana, South Dakota, and Oregon, as well as Washington, D.C. are considering options ranging from new top-two systems in Arizona and South Dakota to open primaries and ranked-choice general elections in Colorado, Nevada and Idaho. Then there’s Alaska, which will vote this fall on whether to roll back its own unpredictable open primary and ranked-choice arrangement, which ironically has inspired other states’ forays into election changes.

AD

Colorado is considering a move from traditional partisan primaries to a nonpartisan top-four primary, with an instant ranked-choice runoff general election. Backers say the move would boost voter participation and encourage more serious legislators, but critics counter that it would lead to chaos and more dark money.

The shift is designed to chip at political parties’ control of elections even as it risks empowering big donors to sway the open system — and it’s driving a wedge between elected officials in both parties. Both of Colorado’s state parties oppose the proposal, alongside one of its Democratic senators and MAGA-friendly Rep. Lauren Boebert. Supporters of the voting changes include Colorado’s Democratic governor, many of its big-city mayors and its other Democratic senator.

“In the time that I’ve represented Colorado, I’ve never had a single person, not one person, come up to me and say this is the way we should change our system,” Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, who’s opposed to the voting changes, told Semafor. “If it passes and it turns out it doesn’t work, how are we going to fix it?”

AD

His fellow Colorado Democratic senator disagrees; John Hickenlooper says the change is a “win-win” that could increase voter participation and encourage more people to run as candidates. And former Republican congressman Ken Buck sees the remodeled primary as a chance to help his party become more competitive in a Democrat-dominated state.

Buck, who narrowly lost a 2010 Senate race to Bennet, also hopes a new Colorado primary will attract “the right candidates” for federal office: “I have been frustrated during my time in Congress with some of the social media darlings and folks who aren’t interested in the legislative side of the business,” he told Semafor. “I’ve never heard, in my lifetime, as much discontent from people about both sides.”

