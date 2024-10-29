China under pressure from US to confront North Korea over troops in Ukraine

Washington urged Beijing to pressure Pyongyang over the movement of North Korean troops to Russia for potential deployment to Ukraine.

The comments came as a South Korean lawmaker warned that North Korean generals may head to the front lines of the Ukraine war as part of growing defense cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, underlining concerns over a significant expansion of the conflict.

The latest moves by its allies put Beijing in a tricky position, a prominent Peking University scholar noted: “Having incompetent teammates can prove more detrimental than being isolated,” he wrote recently, according to the Sinification newsletter. Still, drawing North Korea into the war points to Russia’s willingness to battle on, even as Ukraine’s European allies express weariness over the conflict.