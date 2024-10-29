Ballot box arson underscores potential threats to US election

With just days remaining before Election Day, intelligence agencies are urging local law enforcement and election officials to prepare for a heightened risk of threats to ballot drop-off boxes, polling places, and election workers.

CBS reported that in a bulletin published this week, the Department of Homeland Security warned that “Some individuals are calling for violence as a response to election fraud narratives, primarily targeting election officials and populations that threat actors perceive as threatening the integrity of the 2024 general election.”

The concerns have taken on fresh urgency after two ballot drop-off boxes in Oregon and Washington were set on fire Monday. The incumbent House Democrat in the Washington district, who won the congressional seat by a handful of votes in 2022, encouraged voters who used the affected ballot box over the weekend to contact local election officials and request a replacement ballot.

In response to the risk, many election officials have significantly increased security measures to protect both ballot boxes and to protect polling stations and poll workers, PBS reported, while law enforcement agencies have ramped up security measures.