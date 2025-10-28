Wood pellet power is under the microscope like never before

Despite Enviva’s upbeat projections, it’s getting increasingly hard to argue that woody biomass is either sustainable, or even desirable, from a climate or an economic perspective.

Researchers for groups including the National Resources Defense Council have questioned the industry’s core “carbon-neutral” message, while other organizations allege that wood pellet production has driven deforestation, biodiversity loss, and peatland degradation in the southern American, tropical Southeast Asian, and temperate Canadian forests. Some analysis has found that, once all emissions were factored in, woody biomass could even be worse for the climate than coal.

But the bigger challenge may be economic. So far, the industry has not been able to make woody biomass profitable without relying on subsidies, as was the case in South Korea. In Japan, biomass benefits from being eligible for the national feed-in-tariff for renewable energies, and in the UK, authorities have halved subsidies for Drax — the company currently gets nearly £1 billion a year — and will only use the plant as a back-up to cheaper sources of renewable power. Drax declined to respond to a request for comment.

The supply chain is also facing challenges. Enviva, a key source of British, Korean, and Japanese wood pellets, declared bankruptcy in 2024, from which it emerged later that year, but to some, the viability of its recovery remains uncertain, especially after South Korea’s move. Under the new UK deal for Drax, 100% of the wood pellets it burns must be “sustainably sourced,” an issue at the core of British regulators’ recently opened investigation. Draxsaid it was cooperating with regulators.

Other markets offer seemingly limited prospects for growth. The biomass industry had in prior years pinned hope on expanding to markets like Australia, China, and the European Union. But Australia has rejected biomass entirely, and while some European countries like the Netherlands and Italy have expanded woody biomass, the EU has limited the sector’s role in the bloc’s Renewable Energy Directive.

Japan, the other major consumer alongside the UK and Korea, also faces an uncertain future. Japan NRG, an energy think tank, noted in a recent update that there are unlikely to be any more biomass plants opening between now and 2030, as the government’s goal for the technology has been met. By then, solar, energy storage, and a massive planned expansion of offshore wind could make additional biomass unnecessary.