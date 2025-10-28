Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Energy newsletter icon
From Semafor Energy
In your inbox, 2x per week
Sign up

US energy department takes new steps to power AI data centers

Oct 28, 2025, 11:21am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
US Department of Energy Secretary Chris Wright
Kent Nishimura/Reuters

The US Department of Energy is taking new steps to power AI data centers — and to use AI to deliver energy tech breakthroughs.

First, Secretary Chris Wright told federal regulators to consider a rule that would accelerate the connection of data centers to electric grids by granting priority access to large new power loads that can be quickly ramped up or down.

The order was welcomed by industry groups and by former regulators in both political parties, and could be especially useful for data centers that aim to produce some of their energy on-site with natural gas.

“This is exactly the type of step needed to build greater resiliency and flexibility in our electrical grid, with speed,” Brian Melka, CEO of the energy hardware manufacturer Rehlko, told Semafor.

DOE also said it will build two massive supercomputers powered by semiconductor firm AMD. The machines will run complex experiments that require an immense amount of data-crunching capacity, tackling problems ranging from nuclear power to cancer treatments, officials said Monday.

Tim McDonnell
AD