UN chief says world has overshot climate warming threshold

The world has overshot its target of limiting global warming to 1.5°C and must now prepare for the “devastating consequences” of climate change, the UN secretary general warned.

Speaking to The Guardian, António Guterres urged world leaders to accelerate cuts to emissions to avoid passing disastrous “tipping points.”

His remarks are among several grim climate-related forecasts ahead of next month’s COP30 UN climate summit in Brazil: Only one third of national emissions-cutting pledges submitted as part of the COP process commit to transitioning away from fossil fuels, Carbon Brief noted, while supply chains worldwide are being upended as a result of climate change, with China reporting that supplies of “hairy crabs,” a local delicacy, are at risk.