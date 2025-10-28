OpenAI completes restructure as for-profit company

OpenAI completed its conversion into a for-profit company on Tuesday, clearing a major obstacle for a potential initial public offering.

The long-awaited move — which pushed its partner Microsoft to a valuation above $4 trillion — follows a lengthy legal saga and brings a more traditional corporate structure to the startup. Similar to its rivals Anthropic and xAI, OpenAI now operates as a for-profit “public benefit corporation,” designed to create public good.

CEO Sam Altman said the shift would make it easier to raise funds to speed up advanced research: He said OpenAI is on track to debut an AI-powered intern-level research assistant by next fall.