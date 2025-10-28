Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Nvidia hosts major DC event in bid to court Trump

Oct 28, 2025, 7:16am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Kent Nishimura/Reuters

Nvidia’s top leadership, including CEO Jensen Huang, hold their global AI conference in Washington for the first time today, a sign of the chip giant’s deepening efforts to court the Trump administration.

The guest list for the event includes senior American politicians and Silicon Valley glitterati, and comes as US officials mull whether to allow Nvidia to sell its cutting-edge Blackwell chips to China. A recent think tank report warned that doing so would significantly shrink American firms’ hardware advantage over Chinese rivals.

The DC meetings are taking place against a backdrop of intensifying competition in the semiconductor sector: US firm Qualcomm on Monday unveiled its foray into AI chip production, saying its first customer will be Saudi Arabia’s state-backed AI company.

Prashant Rao
AD