Netanyahu orders ‘powerful’ Gaza strikes after accusing Hamas of truce violations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered “immediate and powerful” strikes on Gaza, putting the country’s ceasefire with Hamas in doubt.

Tuesday’s announcement comes after Israel accused Hamas of violating the truce by firing on Israeli forces in Rafah and reneging on promises to return missing hostage remains. The strikes threaten to disrupt US President Donald Trump’s top diplomatic triumph of his second term; since the ceasefire took effect earlier this month, Washington has scrambled to contain flare-ups, pressuring both parties to adhere to the peace deal.

The US vice president said Tuesday the “ceasefire is holding,” despite “little skirmishes here and there.”