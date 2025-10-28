Events Email Briefings
Cameroon, Ivory Coast’s long-serving leaders reelected

Oct 28, 2025, 8:14am EDT
Protests in Cameroon.
Protests in Cameroon. Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

Two of Africa’s longest-serving leaders secured extensions to their rule, cementing signs of democratic erosion on the continent.

Following days of fierce opposition protests, 92-year-old Paul Biya won an extension to his 43-year presidency of Cameroon, while in Ivory Coast, Alassane Ouattara — who has been in power since 2010 — was elected for another five years. Critics say both votes were marred by irregularities, including challengers being barred from competing.

Africa’s democracy index score has regressed recently, shrinking each of the past six years, pointing at voter dissatisfaction and weakening institutions. Unless democracy “improves lives and livelihoods… not just those of the political elites, it will remain shallow and hollow,” one regional expert wrote.

