Benefits cliff amps up pressure on Senate Democrats

The shutdown is starting to squeeze Democratic senators: The largest federal employees union is asking them to end the shutdown, more employees are about to miss a paycheck, and food stamp beneficiaries will miss a payment this weekend.

It’s giving some Democrats heartburn, but there are no signs yet that they are switching their votes on Republicans’ stopgap bill, which could get another vote as soon as Tuesday, Semafor is told.

Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said the union’s position “has a lot of impact” and Democrats would discuss it this week — in tandem with their push for a solution to rising health care premiums.

“You’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t,” said Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., of the conundrum. “If you were to ask me to go right now to vote, I would vote no” on the stopgap, he said.