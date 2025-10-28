Baseball’s longest World Series game in history

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays in the longest World Series game in baseball history.

The victory gives the Dodgers a 2-1 lead in a best-of-seven series that has taken on geopolitical significance: The Los Angeles team is far wealthier, and was the heavy favorite to win going into the series, while the Blue Jays ably played the role of plucky underdog by winning Game 1, with the two teams mirroring their home countries.

Canadians — “who feel beaten and bruised from months of political struggle with their next-door neighbour,” Reuters said — have rallied around their country’s only MLB team. “Canada is taking the competition extremely seriously,” a Financial Times writer noted.