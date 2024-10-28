Volkswagen to cut Germany footprint amid broader industry struggles

Volkswagen, Europe’s biggest carmaker, is planning to cut factories and staff in its home country of Germany, workers’ representatives said Monday.

The Wolfsburg-based automaker will reportedly close three German plants and reduce the size of its other factories in the country, and will lay off tens of thousands of employees, the representatives said.

“This is the plan of Germany’s largest industrial group to start the sell-off in its home country of Germany,” the company’s works council head told employees, although she did not specify how many workers the decision would affect, Reuters reported.

Volkswagen has been in the process of overhauling its business for months, including shutting some of its German plants for the first time in its history. Despite being the second highest selling car brand in the world in 2023, Volkswagen has struggled with diminishing demand in both Europe and China and a transition to electric that has been slow to take off, as well as steep competition from Chinese companies.

The closures could put pressure on Germany’s government to more aggressively intervene in the country’s economy, which, while Europe’s largest, is experiencing a second consecutive year of contraction.

“The car industry remains the most important sector in Germany and in this branch, VW is the alpha male. When the giant wobbles, then everything wobbles,” an industry analyst told German media last month.