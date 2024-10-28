UN holds emergency meeting as Sudan humanitarian crisis spirals

​​The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meeting today to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

At least 10 million people have been displaced since the onset of the war 18 months ago, while more than half of the country’s population is at risk of hunger.

Writing in Foreign Policy, the former head of the UN’s mission in Rwanda, who served during the country’s 1994 genocide, called on the Security Council to act swiftly to stop the rampant, ethnically motivated violence, and the widespread human rights abuses in Sudan. “The UN made a tragic mistake in waiting too long to respond to the genocide in Rwanda,” Roméo Dallaire wrote. “It must not do so again.”