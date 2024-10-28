US election betting ramps up in final stretch

Popular US trading platform Robinhood will allow retail traders to bet on specific events, including the 2024 US Presidential election.

Users who want to bet on the election will need to meet certain requirements before they can trade, including proving US citizenship, Robinhood said.

The platform is the latest addition to the increasingly crowded election prediction markets, following a ruling earlier this month by an appellate court in favor of rival platform Kalshi against the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which had sought to stop such trades. Critics have warned that such prediction markets are not good indicators of the election’s outcome, nor as accurate as traditional polls, which are famously imprecise as prediction tools.