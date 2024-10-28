Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

NASA spaceship sets off with earthly poetry

Emily Ford
Emily Ford
Updated Oct 28, 2024, 7:24pm EDT
The metal plate with the engraved poem.
NASA
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

NASA’s vast interplanetary spacecraft Europa Clipper set off for Jupiter’s second moon this month carrying a small piece of earthly poetry. Ada Limón, the current US poet laureate, was asked to write a poem to be engraved inside the basketball court-sized craft — preferably with water imagery, a nod to the mission’s purpose of investigating whether the ice-encrusted moon Europa could sustain life.

In Praise of Mystery represents a message from humankind to whatever the craft finds on its five-year, 1.8-billion mile journey. It also symbolizes how art can be a medium for discovery, Limón told The New York Times: “Poetry is the language of mystery and the unknown.”

AD