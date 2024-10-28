Final days of US election sends jitters through the global economy

Global finance chiefs and investors are increasingly hedging for the possibility of former US President Donald Trump winning back the White House — with concerns also growing over what a second Trump administration would mean for the world’s economy.

Finance leaders meeting at the recent International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington expressed more uncertainty over a potential Trump presidency, Reuters reported, with many fearing the possibility of an escalating global trade war. Trump has proposed policies that would add trillions to the US debt, hike tariffs on imports, and reverse course on policies to curb climate change.