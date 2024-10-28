East Africa leads Africa’s economic growth despite public discontent

East African economies are outperforming the rest of the continent, but investor bullishness is in stark contrast to public discontent.

Despite positive economic indicators, high unemployment and the rising cost of living have sparked public outpourings of frustration in countries including Kenya and Uganda.

Speaking at the Semafor Fall World Economic Summit, Equity Group CEO James Mwangi attributed the acceleration in East Africa’s economic growth to regional integration, which had boosted cross-border trade, as well as investments in infrastructure and energy.

“If the global markets supply the region with adequate capital, then we can see the region leading Africa in terms of development,” he said. Mwangi, however, noted that the growth momentum was yet to be felt by consumers, revealing that non-performing loans were still “unreasonably high.”

In his assessment of the continent’s economies at the Semafor Fall WES, Sim Tshabalala, CEO of South Africa-based Standard Bank also acknowledged East Africa as the fastest growing region saying it was “likely to continue to grow at about 5%”.

“Generally the East African region has been acting increasingly on an integrated basis, reducing tariff barriers and non-tariff barriers, making it easier to move stuff in that region - resulting in faster growth,” he said.