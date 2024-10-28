Bodyguards inadvertently expose French President Macron’s location on Strava

French President Emmanuel Macron’s security guards are inadvertently revealing his movements via the popular fitness app Strava, Le Monde reported.

Members of the GSPR, the French equivalent of the US Secret Service, publish their runs on the platform publicly, “unknowingly sharing their locations online,” the outlet said.

Le Monde was able to identify the names and addresses of a dozen of the French president’s bodyguards, and tracked jogging routes they used on reconnaissance trips to scout hotels Macron would stay at.

The report is the latest in which sensitive location information has been compiled via Strava: In 2018, military analysts reviewing public data released by the app were able to identify US military bases abroad.