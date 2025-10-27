The news of a US-China trade framework emerging out of Kuala Lumpur this weekend harkens back to how diplomacy used to work: negotiators hammering out the terms of a complex deal before the principals fly in for the ceremony.

This all marks, The Washington Post dryly noted, a “significant de-escalation.”

No kidding. In fact, it represents something much more significant: the end of an anti-China moment in Washington that really began with Donald Trump’s election in 2016, intensified through the Biden presidency, went viral on Capitol Hill, and crested on “Liberation Day.”

This was, in retrospect, the Decade of the Hawks, the Washington-based China experts who forcefully made the case for confrontation.

This bipartisan group — ranging from former Trump aide Matt Pottinger and former trade adviser Robert Lighthizer to much of President Joe Biden’s circle, including China experts and Washington policy hands who have never set foot in the Middle Kingdom — shaped US policy. It found structure in the House Select Committee that, under former Rep. Mike Gallagher, became a pillar of the Washington discourse, but has faded since his retirement last year. Its goal was a re-ordered world, a decoupling between key US and Chinese spheres, and what its members saw as clear-eyed engagement in a new Cold War that had already begun.

Many in that group are holding their tongues in public. Everyone looking to do business in Trump’s Washington seems to be, these days. But key figures among them are reeling, and are privately saying that Trump’s dealmaking has cost the US its last, best opportunity to confront the People’s Republic.

The Malaysia talks “suggest Beijing may have gotten the better end of the bargain while our efforts with allies and partners continue to struggle,” a former China specialist on Biden’s National Security Council, Rush Doshi, wrote Sunday.