The US partners with AMD to build two supercomputers

Oct 27, 2025, 6:35pm EDT
An AMD logo
Dado Ruvic/Reuters

The US Energy department is building two massive supercomputers powered by semiconductor firm AMD.

The machines will run complex experiments that require an immense amount of data-crunching capacity, tackling problems ranging from nuclear power to cancer treatments, officials said Monday. The $1 billion partnership further deepens the US government’s embrace of the country’s tech sector, which is pouring billions into building advanced AI infrastructure.

Nvidia announced earlier this year that it plans to manufacture AI supercomputers entirely in the US for the first time.

J.D. Capelouto
