Intelligence for the New World Economy

Exclusive / Talks continue over how to pay federal workers as shutdown drags on

Burgess Everett
Burgess Everett
Congressional Bureau Chief
Oct 27, 2025, 5:18am EDT
Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) speaks during a hearing by the US Senate Special Committee.
Kylie Cooper/Reuters

The 27-day shutdown’s effects are beginning to weigh on Congress — with more cliffs ahead for government benefits. It’s prompting some bipartisan movement.

Take the idea of paying federal officials during the shutdown: Democrats blocked a bill from Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Republicans spiked Maryland Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s alternative, though bipartisan conversations continued over the weekend.

“I’m working diligently to find agreement. There’s no reason we shouldn’t be able to do so,” Johnson told Semafor.

“Not one of our federal employees, servicemembers, or contractors deserves to be punished for this government shutdown. I’m continuing to work to make sure they’re not,” Van Hollen said.

A small but growing roster of Democrats have supported some items put forward by the GOP, most recently including Georgia Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, who joined Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., in voting to advance Johnson’s bill.

