Saudi’s $50B downtown megaproject seeks partners

New Murabba, the $50 billion development backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, has broken ground and is seeking partners to build what it calls the “world’s largest modern downtown,” CEO Michael Dyke said at the Fortune Global Forum in Riyadh.

Launched in 2023, the 14-square-kilometer northwestern district of the capital will rival the combined size of the downtowns of Manhattan, Paris, and London. At its center will be The Mukaab: a cube-shaped structure “unlike anything on the planet,” Dyke said. Inside, a spiraling tower sits beneath a vast dome that will house hotels, retail, and an immersive “digital world” 23 times larger than Las Vegas’ MSG Sphere.

The goal, Dyke said, is to turn the Riyadh district into a futuristic model of urban living, with homes, offices, services, and parks all within a short walk, known as the 15-minute city.