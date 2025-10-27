Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Nigeria fires army chiefs after coup rumors

Updated Oct 27, 2025, 10:22am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu.
Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu. Adriano Machado/Reuters.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu changed the chiefs of the country’s top military units, days after reports of an alleged coup plot became public, setting off a fit of unease in Africa’s largest democracy.

The Oct. 24 announcement replacing the heads of the defense, army, naval, and air force services came about three weeks after the Nigerian army said that some 16 officers were under investigation “over issues of indiscipline and breach of service regulations,” describing it as part of a “routine military exercise.” Two weeks later, local media described the officers’ arrest as being linked to an attempted coup. The army disputed the reports of a coup plot, but that has not stopped Tinubu’s swift shake-up of the top brass.

Tinubu’s predecessor Muhammadu Buhari sacked service chiefs in 2021. At the time, it was regarded as an overdue response to a perceived lack of meaningful action to quell security crises around the country.

Alexander Onukwue
AD