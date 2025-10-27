Events Email Briefings
China’s BYD eyes EV growth in South Africa

Oct 27, 2025, 10:09am EDT
BYD vehicles in the production line.
Joa Souza/Reuters

Chinese auto giant BYD said it will install 300 new charging stations in South Africa by the end of 2026 as it seeks a bigger slice of the country’s expanding electric-vehicle market.

The Shenzhen-based firm — the world’s biggest EV maker — has been launching new models in South Africa this year including its lower-cost Dolphin Surf.

“South Africa is a very important market,” BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li told TechCentral. “Once we start here, you can duplicate the story into other African countries.

South Africa, the largest car manufacturer in sub-Saharan Africa, is trying to incentivize local EV production. Volvo currently dominates EV sales in South Africa, followed by BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. 

A chart showing the number of electric vehicles sold in South Africa, yearly.
Preeti Jha
