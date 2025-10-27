Canada’s Carney to meet China’s Xi with hopes to reset relations

Canada is looking to reset relations with China after years of contention, as Ottawa’s trade spat with Washington worsens.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Monday he would meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the APEC summit later this week. Ottawa is also reportedly considering removing its 100% tariff on Chinese EVs, which would mark a major policy shift and a divergence from Washington.

After US President Donald Trump suspended trade talks with Canada and threatened to hike duties over an Ontario ad criticizing tariffs, Carney will face pressure “to reassure Asia-Pacific trading partners that Canada remains an attractive investment destination even if its preferential access to the US market is looking somewhat uncertain,” the head of a Canadian business lobby group argued.