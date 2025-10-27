Cameroon on edge as Biya, 92, claims another seven-year mandate

Tensions are rising across Cameroon after the Constitutional Council on Monday announced that President Paul Biya, the world’s oldest head of state at 92, won the country’s Oct. 12 presidential election.

Biya took 53.7% of the slightly over 4.6 million valid votes cast, versus 35.2% for the runner-up, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, the Constitutional Council said. The ruling is not subject to appeal.

In recent days, clashes have broken out between opposition supporters and security forces, and reached a tipping point on Sunday, after Tchiroma called for nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in the electoral process. In Douala, Cameroon’s economic hub, security forces used water cannons and tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters, arresting close to 100. Troops also fired live rounds and at least four protesters were killed, according to official sources.

Biya’s 43-year rule faces unprecedented scrutiny as public frustration grows over economic stagnation, corruption, unemployment, the rising cost of living, and security challenges, notably the Boko Haram insurgency in the north and the armed separatist conflict in the English-speaking regions in the west.