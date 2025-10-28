Events Email Briefings
Argentina President Milei wins midterm elections

Oct 28, 2025, 8:47am EDT
Argentinian president Javier Milei.
Cristina Sille/Reuters

Argentina’s President Javier Milei’s party won a key midterm legislative election, paving the way for free market reforms that have been a cornerstone of his leadership.

His Freedom Advances party secured 41% of votes, leading in most provinces and finishing well ahead of the main opposition. The peso had wobbled in recent days after a regional election spurred fears Milei would underperform in the midterm vote, prompting a $20 billion bailout promise from the US, which sees him as an ally. Sunday’s “shocking” triumph will allow Milei to drive through his austerity agenda, La Nación reported, while boosting investor confidence in the country. “Now begins the construction of the great Argentina,” Milei said.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
