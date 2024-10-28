Ralph Reed’s operation quietly looks to fill the turnout gaps in Pennsylvania

BUTLER, Pa. — Dozens of Trump-Vance signs littered yards in the middle-class neighborhood we rolled into on Friday morning. One home had a Harris-Walz sign. Faith & Freedom’s Pennsylvania Coalition Director Chris Merola, armed with an app developed for door knocking efforts and a pile of leaflets highlighting the presidential and senate candidates’ stances, gave out directions to three others who were out that day for the group, before himself setting off to knock on doors.

“We don’t tell them who to vote for,” Merola told me as we stood in front of one well-manicured lawn at the end of a cul-de-sac. “We feel by educating people and allowing them to make a more informed decision, that that’s a better approach than just telling them you have to vote for this [candidate].”

Republicans have been hand-wringing about Donald Trump’s ground game operation, with some in the party concerned about his campaign’s reliance on outside groups like Turning Point USA and Elon Musk’s America PAC that are working to identify and turn out infrequent voters. Often left out of those discussions? Ralph Reed’s Faith & Freedom Coalition, which is busy running a $62 million ground game operation.

AD

“It’s a historic effort,” Reed told Semafor during a phone call interview last week. “It’s the largest and most ambitious and far-reaching ground game project by an organization outside the Republican party in history. And I think it’s going to make a big difference.”

While it can’t endorse due to its 501(c)(3) status, the group has long been active in grassroots efforts to drive religious conservatives to the polls, which has been core to get-out-the-vote efforts on the right for decades. Merola, who is on his fifth election cycle at Faith & Freedom, said that their “numbers speak for itself.”

The group seems just fine with being left out of the drama-filled news stories around competing get-out-the-vote operations. Reed said they’re “not spiking the football,” but are confident they’re outperforming their prior efforts and that conservatives will be able to match their liberal counterparts this year.

AD

“We’re not letting off the gas at all, but so far, we’re doing a better job of delivering our vote,” Reed added. “Look at Nevada. I mean, I’m having a hard time figuring out where the evidence is that they have such a superior ground game. Did you find it anywhere? Because I can’t.”