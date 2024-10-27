Japan’s ruling coalition set to lose majority, casting doubt on government’s future

Japan’s ruling coalition is on track to lose its parliamentary majority following Sunday’s general elections, projections show, as the government’s future grows increasingly uncertain.

New Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba called the snap election after he took office a month ago, as he seeks a clear public mandate to govern, having replaced Fumio Kishida as the Liberal Democratic Party’s leader.

While the LDP was expected to lose seats, losing the majority “could create a quagmire regarding the legislative process — a scenario which may not bode well for the yen and the Nikkei, at least in the short term,” one market analyst said.

AD

Both stocks and Japan’s currency are expected to fall, analysts said, with coalition losses eroding the likelihood that the country’s next government will pursue ambitious policies like increasing the corporate tax rate.