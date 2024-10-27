Iran mulls retaliation following Israel strikes

Israel’s long-anticipated retaliatory attack on Iran came Saturday, as the country launched what the Israeli Defense Forces said were “precise strikes on military targets.”

The strikes, a response to Iran’s missile attack on Israel earlier this month, killed four soldiers, according to Tehran, while the country’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, stressed the strike must “neither be downplayed nor exaggerated.”

Tehran has, however, so far not set out a plan to retaliate, rather restating its right to do so, according to an analyst writing in The New York Times. Tehran has “publicly played down the effect of the attack,” Steven Erlanger argued, as the regime deals with the twin challenges of a faltering economy and a fight over its leadership succession.

Speaking to reporters Saturday, US President Joe Biden said he hoped this is “the end” to escalation, as the White House tries to revert Israel’s conflict with Iran to be “once again a shadow war and not an overt war,” an analyst at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy said.