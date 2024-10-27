Democrats look to the heartland to take back the House

Democrats, who lost the House of Representatives two years ago after surprising losses in New York and California, see a path to winning the four seats they need that doesn’t fully depend on those coastal states.

Regardless of whether Kamala Harris wins the presidency, Democrats believe they can beat vulnerable Republican lawmakers in Oregon and Wisconsin, take one or even two critical seats in Iowa, and claw back a Nebraska seat they haven’t held in nearly a decade.

“This has basically been 10 years of organizing and every cycle pushing back more on Don Bacon,” Nebraska Democratic Party chair Jane Kleeb told Semafor, referring to the Republican congressman in the Omaha area, who has kept his seat in part through his willingness to work with Democrats. Kleeb pointed to a new rural organizing position in the state as well as a robust block captain program this cycle.

AD

This alternate path is partly a matter of necessity in a shifting national landscape. Several New York and California GOP incumbents are seen as well-positioned to hang on, such as first-term Rep. Mike Lawler and six-term Rep. David Valadao, the rare Republican whose career survived voting for Trump’s impeachment. That means netting the four seats they’ll need to take back the majority will likely require Democrats to make inroads outside the two states that bedeviled them in 2022.

Bacon’s seat is an especially prized Democratic target, and Harris’ party feels good this year because of Nebraska law that allows Omaha to separately award one (bluer) electoral vote in the presidential race.

Harris running mate Tim Walz, who was born in Nebraska, made his second trip to the district last week. Kleeb pointed to a new rural organizing position in the state as well as a robust block captain program this cycle.

AD

But Republicans have surpassed the nearly $7 million that the House Democratic campaign arm and super PAC have spent in Bacon’s district.

Meanwhile, in Wisconsin, Democrats have invested in two districts on opposite sides of the state, but their best chance for a pickup next week is against Rep. Derrick Van Orden, who has a history of outbursts and faced bipartisan criticism last year when he cursed at school-aged Senate pages.

“You cannot be your own worst enemy,” one Democratic strategist told Semafor. “Even in a Trump-plus state, you could still lose.”

AD

Wisconsin state party chair Ben Wikler said earlier this month that nominee Rebecca Cooke had put Van Orden’s district in play after a near-miss Democratic loss in 2022 and that the issues were moving in her direction.

“It used to be that if you knocked on the doors of Republicans, they were talking about inflation,” he told Semafor. “Now they’re going to talk to you about immigration, because as the economy has gotten better and better, and inflation has eased. Harris has made a really strong future-facing economic argument.”