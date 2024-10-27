As US election nears, Trump and Harris make their final pitches to voters

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are making their last pitches to voters as the US presidential race enters its final sprint.

Both held largely symbolic events this weekend in states they are unlikely to win: Harris appeared with Beyoncé in Texas, while Trump is holding a rally at New York’s Madison Square Garden, an event his campaign touted as an extravaganza showcasing his closing arguments.

Trump’s New York rally, The New York Times wrote, is a “remarkable gambit” for Trump, whose fame and influence has been shaped by his origin story as a businessman in New York City — the same city w​​here he was convicted of felony crimes.

Harris, meanwhile, is upping her outreach to male voters, rolling out sports-tinged ads portraying Trump as aloof from working-class Americans.