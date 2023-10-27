Rep. Ilhan Omar slams GOP lawmaker for saying Palestine will ‘get eviscerated’ into a ‘parking lot’

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn called on her colleagues in Congress to condemn those who make inflammatory statements about Palestine, citing a recent comment by one GOP lawmaker who told Fox News that Palestine was going to get “eviscerated” and “turned into a parking lot.”

Omar, along with other members of the progressive “Squad,” have come under fire for their criticism of Israel, with Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. facing a censure resolution over her remarks at a pro-Palestinian protest at the Capitol.

In an attempt to call out the double standards in Congress, Omar on Thursday reposted a short clip of Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio’s Oct.10 interview on The Ingraham Angle. Miller was criticizing Tlaib — who is Palestinian American — for hoisting a Palestinian flag outside her office.

AD

“I don’t even want to call it the Palestinian flag because they’re not a state, they’re a territory, that’s about to probably get eviscerated and go away here shortly, as we’re going to turn that into a parking lot,” Miller said.

His comments mostly gained some traction on TikTok with pro-Palestinian users calling him “disgusting.” But his remarks resurfaced on Thursday when UK-based outlet Middle East Monitor tweeted the interview clip on X, saying that Miller was speaking “openly about genocide against Palestinians.”

Reposting the clip, Omar said, “For once, can people say they condemn calls to completely wipe out Palestinians? It shouldn’t be hard to condemn genocidal rhetoric.”

AD

Miller responded to Omar on Friday, saying she “lacks integrity to condemn the most vile evil,” and that “Israel has never called for the eradication of all Palestinians.” (Omar strongly condemned Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israelis as “horrific.”)