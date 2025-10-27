CBS’ Weiss explores poaching conservatives from other networks

Bari Weiss hasn’t said much publicly about the direction she wants to take CBS News in. But her office meeting calendar is starting to show clues.

Status reported last week that Weiss had approached Fox News anchor Bret Baier about a potential role hosting the network’s flagship evening news program.

And Baier wasn’t the only person from the world of conservative media that Weiss has been speaking with: CNN personality Scott Jennings visited Weiss this week at CBS’ New York headquarters, Semafor has learned. A onetime Bush administration staffer, Jennings, as CNN’s primary defender of President Donald Trump, has elevated his profile by sparring nightly with Democrats on the network’s evening roundtable shows.