Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

US, China near trade deal ahead of Trump, Xi meeting

Oct 26, 2025, 6:08pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping shaking hands in 2017
Xi Jinping and Donald Trump meeting in 2017. Damir Sagolj/Reuters

The US and China agreed on the contours of a trade deal, officials said Sunday, in a sign of easing tensions before the two countries’ leaders meet later this week.

The agreement, which came at the start of US President Donald Trump’s diplomatic jaunt through Asia, could resolve issues including high tariffs, rare earth export controls, and soybean sales.

Trump is aiming to clinch the pact with China’s Xi Jinping in South Korea on Thursday.

The development follows weeks of contention, after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent lashed out at his Chinese counterpart, Li Chenggang, calling him “unhinged.”

Rather than punishing Li — as some initial speculation suggested — Beijing formalized his role last week as top trade negotiator.

J.D. Capelouto
AD