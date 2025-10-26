Trump to flex dealmaking, personal diplomacy on Asia trip

US President Donald Trump’s trip to Asia this week will demonstrate his appetite for dealmaking and personal diplomacy, analysts said.

Trump on Sunday presided over a peace ceremony between Cambodia and Thailand, following a brief conflict in July that he took credit for ending; he also signed trade deals with several Southeast Asian nations.

A meeting with Japan’s new conservative prime minister on Tuesday will test the countries’ alliance as Trump presses for Tokyo to hike military spending, ahead of talks with China’s Xi Jinping on Thursday.

Trump said he also wants to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un; such a summit could bolster Pyongyang’s global legitimacy, even as it refuses to discuss denuclearization, experts told The Wall Street Journal.