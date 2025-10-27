American politics going forward is increasingly divided along a new faultline: active news consumers and passive news consumers.

That’s a key finding from a new report first shared with Semafor by Global Strategy Group, a polling company with ties to Democrats and progressive organizations. The survey of several thousand registered voters found that a large share of voters, more than 40%, are passive news consumers, defined as people who let information come to them rather than seeking it out.

While the study found that both spend similar time on social media platforms, there were key differences between the groups.

According to the survey, active news consumers tended to be older, left-leaning viewers of cable news. Seventy-two percent of self-described MSNBC viewers and 71% of CNN viewers were active consumers, as were 69% of seniors and daily users of the social media site X. Still, active news consumption cut across party lines: 67% of “strong Democrats” and 64% of voters who identified as “MAGA Republicans” were active news consumers.

GSG found the people most likely to be passive news consumers were young, Gen Z voters who rarely watch live television, have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, or consider themselves to be politically independent or a non-MAGA Republican. According to the survey, 54% of women aged 18-54 and 48% of service industry workers were passive news consumers.

“This very potentially politically influential audience is disproportionately on these algorithm-driven social media platforms, and that’s where they’re increasingly getting their understanding and information about current events,” Will Jordan, one of the study’s authors, told Semafor in an interview. “In many ways, 2024 was a sort of expression of how much political impact that can have, with all the swings you saw among young people, among working-class people, among people who are less engaged in politics.”