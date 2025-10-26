French authorities announce first arrests in Louvre heist

French prosecutors on Sunday announced the first arrests tied to the Louvre Museum heist last weekend.

The two men taken into custody were known to police for other “sophisticated thefts,” Le Monde reported.

Police are still searching for the loot taken from the museum in last weekend’s brazen daytime theft, as well as for other accomplices.

The saga is having a ripple effect through French politics: Officials are debating whether to put a police station at the Louvre (the country’s interior minister opposes the idea), while the Parisian left is using the heist to attack France’s right-wing culture minister, who is running for mayor next year.