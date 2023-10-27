Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang dies at 68

Karina Tsui /

Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang died of a heart attack aged 68 in the early hours of Friday in Shanghai.

After a decade of serving as the Communist Party’s No. 2 official, Li retired in March and was replaced by Li Qiang, a close ally of Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

As premier, Li was focused on economic reform and promoted trade between China and foreign countries. Early in his tenure, Li also removed restrictions on the flow of people and products within China and was a strong advocate for entrepreneurship. His assessment of the country’s economic trajectory influenced how many economists forecast China’s development. But in later years Li struggled to push forwards his reformist agenda.

— with Jenna Moon