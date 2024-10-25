China braced for instability regardless of US election outcome

While world governments prepare for two vastly different outcomes in the US election, with many fearing a victory for former President Donald Trump could upend the global order, China is remaining stoic.

Beijing is braced for instability regardless of who wins on Nov. 5, Chinese analysts say, as relations between the two superpowers remain at their most contentious level in years, amid a burgeoning trade war and flashpoints over technology.

Economically, however, experts caution that China is less prepared for a second Trump presidency than a Harris administration, in particular the punitive export tariffs that the Republican candidate has vowed to impose.