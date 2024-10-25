Trump labels European Union a ‘mini China’ on trade

US presidential hopeful Donald Trump labeled the European Union a “mini China” when it came to trade, largely cementing trans-Atlantic fears of what a second Trump term would mean for the bloc’s ties to Washington.

The Republican — who is running neck-and-neck against Vice President Kamala Harris in the race to the White House — took a hard line against Europe in his first term, imposing steel and aluminum tariffs and threatening duties on car imports, leaving the bloc’s leaders largely on the back foot.

This time, they are bracing themselves for a fight, drafting options to retaliate were Trump to win and target them: “We will hit back fast and we will hit back hard,” one senior European diplomat told Politico.