The Senate ‘nightmare’: Whoever wins it can’t get comfortable

The party that takes the Senate on Nov. 5 may just be renting it for two years.

The Republican or Democratic victor will probably inherit a narrow majority that’s immediately vulnerable. Republicans have more paths to control this fall, but they’ll need a Trump-fueled red wave to carry them out of danger in 2026.

The biggest unknown right now for the midterms’ congressional outlook is who resides in the White House: Whether it’s Donald Trump or Kamala Harris, the next president should be immediately preparing for a potential backlash in the midterm election.

Take it from North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, who may confront both a primary challenge from the right and a general election challenge from the left. (Retiring Rep. Wiley Nickel is already interested in the Senate.) All of that pales in comparison to whether Trump or Harris is president.

“If Harris wins, then our path becomes very straightforward. Because her policies are going to fail as poorly as Biden’s did, and that’s going to create the typical historical bad cycle for the incumbent party,” Tillis told Semafor.

He’s also preparing for the the 2026 implications of a second Trump term, so he’s nudging his party to prepare for fast action on tax cuts and deregulation: “If Trump wins, it’s why I feel so strongly that we need to be focusing on fulfilling our promises, and that begins by electing leaders early and getting the agenda started as quickly as possible,” Tillis added.

“Then I think we’ll have, at worst, a neutral environment to run in.”

North Carolina and Maine, where Susan Collins could pursue a sixth term, are Democrats’ best opportunities to pick up Senate seats in 2026. There are more in red territory: Texas, Iowa, Alaska, South Carolina and Montana all have races that Democrats competed for in 2020. And there will be an open seat in Kentucky if Mitch McConnell retires, with Republicans fearing popular Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear could jump in.

That’s a lot of seats potentially in play for the next chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, who is now likely to be South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. It’s become a challenge for Republicans to even find a new campaign chief given how unpredictable their map looks two years from now. For Democrats, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand raised her hand weeks ago.

“If Trump wins, it’s a nightmare map,” one senior Republican aide said. “If Kamala wins, it becomes less bad.”

There are fewer opportunities for Senate Republicans to gain ground in 2026, but a couple are enticing — particularly if Democrats control the White House. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., is up for re-election, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., is undecided on running again and Democratic seats will also be up in Michigan, Minnesota, Colorado, New Mexico and Virginia.

Other than Georgia and Michigan, none of those are Senate battlegrounds at the moment. Still, Republicans could angle for pick-up opportunities with the right recruits. No matter the circumstances, Georgia will certainly be the toughest Democratic seat to defend in two years as Republicans try to coax Gov. Brian Kemp into a Senate run.