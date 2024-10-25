Nvidia CEO says India should focus on exporting AI rather than chips

Chip giant Nvidia is deepening its ties to the growing Indian artificial intelligence market.

The US firm on Thursday announced a slate of partnerships with Indian businesses including Reliance, a conglomerate owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani. Nvidia also plans to work with a local IT company to create an AI model in Hindi.

Global chip firms are racing to build semiconductor facilities in India, which aims to eventually compete with other tech hubs like Taiwan. But Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that instead of focusing on manufacturing chips, India should harness its data and energy resources to become an AI export powerhouse: “Other countries have been manufacturing chips… for a long time. No one manufactures intelligence at the moment.”