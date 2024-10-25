Events Newsletters
Canada will cut immigration levels as public support wanes

Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
Oct 25, 2024, 7:27am EDT
North America
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa
Blair Gable/File Photo/Reuters
Title icon

The News

Canada will cut immigration levels by over 20% after years of welcoming newcomers to tackle labor shortages.

Canada’s population has grown by more than 10% during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s tenure. But opinion polls show waning pubic enthusiasm, with some Canadians concerned that the policy is piling pressure on housing and health care.

Trudeau is also facing wider unpopularity, with his Liberal Party trailing the opposition by double digits: Some of his party colleagues this week urged him to step aside.

Trudeau’s struggles offer lessons for center-left politicians globally, The Economist said: “Unless leaders come up with practical answers to the problems that the electorate cares about… government by virtue ultimately alienates many more people than it inspires.”

A chart showing net migration in 2023 in different countries, with Canada leading
