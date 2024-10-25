Brazil eyes Beijing’s trade program, alarming Washington

Brazil’s agriculture minister said the country should join China’s Belt and Road Initiative, raising fears in Washington that Brasília may fall further into Beijing’s sphere of influence.

Brazilian officials see joining China’s global trade and infrastructure program as a way to de-risk from both the US — which could impose tariffs on the country should Donald Trump win the presidency — and Europe, which Latin America has unsuccessfully courted for a free trade agreement.

US officials have warned that some Belt and Road infrastructure could be leveraged for military purposes by Beijing: Speaking at a conference in São Paulo, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai warned Brazil to “really think about what the best pathway is.”